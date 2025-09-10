Dist Admin Takes Key Decisions For Dengue Prevention
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In line with the provincial government’s public agenda, the district administration here on Wednesday convened a meeting to review and strengthen dengue prevention measures.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif.
Briefing the participants, DHO Niaz Ali Afridi highlighted the measures taken so far against dengue.
ADC (G) Bashir Khan instructed all government departments to adopt a coordinated strategy for effective dengue control.
He emphasized raising awareness among the public through social media, union councils, schools, and colleges by holding special sessions for students.
He further directed officials to ensure cleanliness in offices, schools, and government residences, while encouraging the public to keep their homes clean.
Citizens were advised to remain cautious of water accumulation in coolers, refrigerators, flower pots, and rooftops, as stagnant water is a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.
The hospital administration was instructed to make complete arrangements for a separate dengue ward and laboratory testing facilities to ensure timely treatment in case of emergency.
The meeting concluded with a dengue awareness walk, where pamphlets were distributed among students, shopkeepers, and the general public.
APP/ari-adi
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26 schools closed for two days in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
325 patients examined at free medical camp in Chakrakot Bala area2 minutes ago
-
Ikhtair Wali urges KP Govt to fulfill responsibilities toward flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Dist admin takes key decisions for dengue prevention2 minutes ago
-
UoS launches 2nd phase of training for administrative officers11 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Swat accident12 minutes ago
-
Construction of KAGHAN govt service center completed12 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign intensifies in Rawalpindi amid rising cases12 minutes ago
-
International Gynecological Awareness Day observed12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University remembers Dr Wazir Agha on 15th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
CM orders additional rescue equipments for South Punjab flood operations22 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp for flood victims in Sargodha22 minutes ago