Dist admin takes key decisions for dengue prevention

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In line with the provincial government’s public agenda, the district administration here on Wednesday convened a meeting to review and strengthen dengue prevention measures.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif.

Briefing the participants, DHO Niaz Ali Afridi highlighted the measures taken so far against dengue.

ADC (G) Bashir Khan instructed all government departments to adopt a coordinated strategy for effective dengue control.

He emphasized raising awareness among the public through social media, union councils, schools, and colleges by holding special sessions for students.

He further directed officials to ensure cleanliness in offices, schools, and government residences, while encouraging the public to keep their homes clean.

Citizens were advised to remain cautious of water accumulation in coolers, refrigerators, flower pots, and rooftops, as stagnant water is a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

The hospital administration was instructed to make complete arrangements for a separate dengue ward and laboratory testing facilities to ensure timely treatment in case of emergency.

The meeting concluded with a dengue awareness walk, where pamphlets were distributed among students, shopkeepers, and the general public.

