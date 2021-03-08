The city district administration arranged a panel discussion on women role in corona crisis at Alhamra on the International Women's Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration arranged a panel discussion on women role in corona crisis at Alhamra on the International Women's Day.

Chairperson Akhuwat Foundation Dr Saqib, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Bushra Mirza, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr Sehar Chawala and Anchor Person Ayesha Jahazaib participated in an hour-long discussion chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said the youth have great responsibility to bring change in the society. He said, "We all have to play effective role for empowerment of women by ensuring their all rights.

" The deputy commissioner also paid glowing tribute to female corona warriors and appreciated the services of doctors and nurses.

Dr Saher Chawala stressed that men and women have to live and work together by promoting each other.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that islam is a religion of peace and equality and Islam gives highest place and status to women in the society. He mentioned that Islam is a religion which is pioneer in proving women rights, gives protection to them in all respect.

Ayesha Jahanziab, a media practitioner said that it's important to generate critical thinking in students to let them know their rights. "It helps a person to empower itself by empowering others," she said.