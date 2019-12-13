UrduPoint.com
District Admin Mardan Launches Crackdown Against Price Hikers, Petrol, CNG Stations

Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

District Admin Mardan launches crackdown against price hikers, petrol, CNG stations

The District Administration Mardan has launched crackdown against price hikers, hoarders and tempering of gauge of the petrol pumps and CNG stations in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration Mardan has launched crackdown against price hikers, hoarders and tempering of gauge of the petrol pumps and CNG stations in the district.

While following directions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Gul Bano conducted surprise raidsat Mardan City by checking prices of daily use items and cooked foods in markets and bazaars besides gauges of petrol pumps and CNG stations.� She inspected prices of medicines and directed owners to install Govt price lists at prominent places in their shops.

�The Assistant Commissioner said Government has adopted zero tolerance against price hiking, hoarding, over pricing and strict action would be taken against violators of the Govt orders.

She said encroachment would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against encroachers. She directed shopkeepers to immediately remove their goods from footpaths otherwise, prepare themselves for strong action under the law.

