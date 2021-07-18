District admin to plant over 3.247 mln saplings under 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab government would plant over 3.247 million saplings under 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar,' monsoon plantation campaign.

According to a district administration spokesperson, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi on July 12 launched the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Gymkhana Club.

The Punjab government had issued a schedule for June 28 to August 1, five weeks period for the program 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' under which public sector water tanks were also being cleaned besides changing filters of water filtration plants in the district. She informed that a special plantation campaign titled 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' launched here to plant maximum saplings in the district.

A special cleanliness programme would be finalized for 'Eid ul Azha' which would start from July 19, she said adding, eidgahs would be cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays.

The performance of all the departments concerned would be monitored on the dashboard monitor on daily basis.

second phase of the government of Punjab's revolutionary program ˜Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" kicked off here on June 30, was in full swing as the government offices including district 'Kutchery' offices were being cleaned, public sectors schools were being whitewashed and the premises of the offices being renovated.

The authorities concerned had been directed to ensure that all the departments concerned to achieve the targets set in this regard in an efficient manner and the reports of the tasks should be uploaded on the App developed by Punjab Information board.

The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added. The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that the plantation and cleanliness could not remain limited for just few weeks rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.

/778