District Khanewal remained at top in securing public governments Initiatives

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The officials of district government maintained that as many as 96 percent people had expressed their confidence at the performance of district government regarding to ongoing program (service at your door step)Similarly Mondi Bahauddin and Toba-Take-Singh got 2nd and 3rd position by winning trust of 95 and 93 percent people respectively .

However Khanewal bagged 6th position in terms of cleanliness while Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, lauded the matchless performance of the officials.