District khyber honors martyrs on Police’s Martyrs’ Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A solemn and dignified ceremony was held in District Khyber on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day to honor the sacrifices of fallen police personnel.The event was attended by a large number of police officers, families of the martyrs, children, and local dignitaries.

The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a salute at the Martyrs’ Memorial and a collective prayer for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

Among the attendees were District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Investigation Ruh-ul-Amin, DSP Headquarters, circle officers, and other senior police officials. As a gesture of respect and remembrance, gifts were distributed among the children of the martyrs. Speakers at the event paid glowing tributes to the courage and selfless sacrifices of the police personnel.

In his address, DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said, “Khyber Police have always demonstrated unmatched courage in the fight against terrorism. Our brave officers laid down their lives on the front lines, and we take pride in the fact that Khyber has the highest number of martyrs among the merged districts.”

He added that five officers from the district were honored with the Tamgha-e-Shujaat ,underscoring the district’s legacy of valor and commitment. “Our martyrs are our pride and a guiding light in our history. Their sacrifices remind us that the protection of our homeland demands unwavering resolve. We will continue their mission and strive for lasting peace,” he affirmed.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the martyrs and a renewed pledge by the Khyber Police to uphold their duty in ensuring public safety and peace.