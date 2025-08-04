Kashmiris face Israeli-Style displacement:Manzoor Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Manzoor Ahmed Dar, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday stated that August 5, 2019, is a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history that Kashmiris will never forget and it is part of an Israeli-style plan to displace Kashmiris from their homeland.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Manzoor Ahmed Dar said that the fascist Modi government, under the Hindutva agenda, revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir through illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, which is a grave violation of United Nations resolutions.

He emphasized that India cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir through such so-called actions. He further stated that six years have passed since these illegal Indian actions in occupied Kashmir, and India is attempting to alter the demography of the region under the guise of these actions. India is engaged in efforts to turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority by issuing fake state subject certificates to settle Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir.

The Modi government is implementing an Israeli-style plan in Kashmir, under which Kashmiri Muslims are being displaced and their properties are being seized.

The action of August 5, 2019, is part of this plan. The Hurriyat leader said that the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019, is a direct attack on Kashmir’s special identity. The extremist Modi government in India, after committing genocide against Kashmiris, is no bent on erasing their identity. Manzoor Ahmed Dar termed India’s actions a blatant violation of UN resolutions, stating that August 5 is a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history that Kashmiris will never forget. Kashmiris have never accepted India’s illegal occupation, nor do they accept the undemocratic and illegal actions of August 5, 2019. He clarified that the morale of the Kashmiri people remains high, and martyrdom, arrests, and violence cannot hinder their struggle. They will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to end India’s illegal occupation and achieve the right to self-determination. On August 5, Kashmiris and Pakistanis will observe Youm-e-Istehsal to send a clear message to the world that they reject India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019,he stated.