APHC Chairman urges shutdown, civil curfew, protests in IIOJK tomorrow (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The incarcerated Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt Monday termed India’s August 5, 2019 actions as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling them blatant aggression against the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, Masarrat Aalam Butt appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe the day as Black Day and reject the fascist Modi regime’s illegal and unilateral decisions.

He said India’s move to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and bring demographic changes in the occupied territory turned Kashmir into the world’s largest open-air prison.

Masarrat Aalam Butt said since August 5, 2019, Kashmiris have been deprived of all fundamental rights and subjected to a reign of terror.

Political leaders have been either killed extra judicially or implicated in fake cases and imprisoned. The occupation forces were drastically increased to forcibly implement these illegal actions, transforming the territory into a heavily militarized zone where massive human rights violations continue unchecked.

The APHC Chairman said India’s abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A is in violation of the Indian Constitution, UN resolutions, the Geneva Conventions, and international law, as well as the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said Youm-e-Istehsal marks the completion of six years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK.

Masarrat Aalam Butt appealed to the Kashmiri people to mark August 5 with a complete shutdown, civil curfew, and massive protest demonstrations across the occupied territory to send a clear message to India and the world that Kashmiris reject these actions and demand only their UN-promised right to self-determination.

He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and India’s unilateral actions cannot alter its status.

He said the main objective of revoking Article 370 and 35-A was to change the Muslim majority character of the territory and turn it into a Hindu state, but India will never succeed in this sinister design.

Masarrat Aalam also expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for officially observing August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal and reaffirming its consistent political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle.

Meanwhile, illegally detained chairman of Tehreek-e-Mazahmat Bilal Siddiqui in a statement in Srinagar while strongly condemning the Indian government’s unconstitutional and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, reaffirmed Kashmiris’ commitment to the peaceful resistance for self-determination as per the UN resolutions of 5 January 1949. Tehreek-e-Mazahmat reiterated that no imposed decision can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. “The right to self-determination, guaranteed by UN resolutions, remains the only peaceful, just, and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute,” the statement added.