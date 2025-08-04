Commissioner directs for transfer of garbage daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed officials of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) to remove garbage from the transfer station daily.

During a visit to Liaquat Bagh Transfer Station to inspect cleanliness arrangements, he instructed to elevate the station boundary walls and take other measures to prevent pollution.

The commissioner said that the success of the “Suthra Punjab” drive depends on ensuring 100 per cent cleanliness at the village level.

The drive was not just a cleaning campaign but a vision and a change in the lifestyle which all have to adopt.

The Commissioner further directed that the village committees notified by all the Deputy Commissioners should be activated immediately so that effective monitoring of cleanliness and other activities could be made possible.

He gave a clear directive that the scope of the cleaning campaign should not only be restricted to the urban areas but also to the rural areas.

At the same time, the officers were instructed to launch an awareness campaign among the public so that the citizens could join this program.

CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal and AC City Iman Zafar were also present and gave a briefing about cleanliness and garbage transfer to the commissioner.