Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs On Police Martyrs Day

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A solemn and dignified ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan on Police Martyrs Day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the police force.

The ceremony was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, who, along with Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, offered a salute at the Police Martyrs Memorial and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

A large number of participants from all walks of life, including DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Pakistan Army officials, police officers, families of martyrs, religious scholars, business community leaders, peace committee members, Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) members, and media representatives attended the ceremony.

The children of martyred and serving police officers delivered emotional speeches to honour the sacrifices of their loved ones.

Addressing the gathering, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur hailed the martyrs as national heroes and said their sacrifices for the protection of life and property would never be forgotten.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressed pride in being part of a police force that has fearlessly fought terrorism and ensured public safety despite limited resources.

He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs are the foundation of the peace that is being enjoyed today in the region. He also appreciated the provincial government for increasing police salaries and enhancing the martyrs' compensation package.

Ongoing initiatives like new police stations, checkposts, and Safe City Projects were highlighted as crucial steps toward lasting peace and development.

DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is filled with unmatched bravery and sacrifices. He assured the families of martyrs that they are not alone, and the entire police department stands with them in solidarity.

The ceremony concluded with a tree plantation activity at Police Lines as part of the Green Pakistan campaign, led by the RPO and the Tehsil Mayor.

