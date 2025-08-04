35 shops sealed for overpricing sugar in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration has intensified its efforts to control sugar prices across the city and officials sealed 35 shops and arrested four individuals for selling sugar above the official rate.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority to ensure sugar is available to residents at the government-set price of Rs172 per kilogram.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates visited various markets across the Federal capital to check compliance. During these operations, several retailers were found either overcharging or refusing to sell sugar, claiming unavailability.

Officials confirmed that 35 shops were sealed and four persons arrested in one day alone.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said the government is making sure that sugar is supplied to retailers at wholesale market rates. He added that action is being taken against those who falsely claim shortage or withhold stock to create artificial price hikes.

To streamline sugar availability, a focal person has been appointed to oversee and ensure timely supply to retailers.

Irfan Memon stated that sugar sale stalls are also operating across the city where citizens can buy sugar at Rs172 per kilogram.

He urged residents not to purchase sugar at inflated prices and to report such incidents to the administration.

"Public cooperation is essential. We request citizens to inform us about retailers who are overcharging or hoarding stock," the Deputy Commissioner said.

The administration's focus remains on stabilizing sugar prices and ensuring that it is available to all segments of the population at the notified rates.

Meanwhile, the market monitoring will continue in the coming days. Officials are expected to conduct surprise visits to curb any attempt to manipulate sugar supply or pricing.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to keep basic commodities within reach of the public and said that violators will face strict legal action.

Authorities have warned traders to follow government pricing rules or risk fines, shop closures, or legal proceedings.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the public to use the helpline and other complaint channels to report violations.

The district government has also started collecting data on the daily sugar demand and supply trends to address possible gaps and prevent stock manipulation.

DC Memon assured that efforts will continue until fair pricing is ensured across the city.