ANF Recovers Over 102 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 12.2 Million In 8 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 102.22 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 12.2 million and arrested 10 suspects, including 3 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 1 kg of hashish hidden in a juicer machine was recovered from an accused near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

The accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,490 grams of opium hidden in the guitar of a passenger going to Qatar were recovered at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As much as 79 ice-filled capsules weighing 460 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Jeddah at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Similarly,20.450 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office located near the GPO in Islamabad and 2 women were arrested.

In another action, 1.2 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office located in Korangi, Karachi.

1 kg of ice was recovered from the bag of a woman riding a passenger bus near Zero Point Othal.

As much as 70 kg of hashish was recovered from the secret compartment of a rickshaw on Sariab Road, Quetta, and 2 accused were arrested.

7.620 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Mansehra Toll Plaza, and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

