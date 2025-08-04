Open Menu

Work On Food Department’s Warehouses Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Work on food department’s warehouses reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) district Tank Muhammad Yousaf visited the under-construction warehouses of the food department located on Tank Road to take stock of ongoing work.

According to the district administration, he reviewed the nature, quality, and pace of the ongoing construction work.

During inspection, he directed the concerned officials and engineering staff to expedite the construction process and ensure the project was completed as soon as possible so that public needs can be addressed in a timely manner.

He said the government was according priority to complete development projects on time in the public interest, while ensuring transparency and quality standards are maintained.

He also stated that there would be no compromise on construction quality, and those who complete their tasks within deadlines would be appreciated.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

11 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

11 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan