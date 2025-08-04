Work on food department’s warehouses reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) district Tank Muhammad Yousaf visited the under-construction warehouses of the food department located on Tank Road to take stock of ongoing work.

According to the district administration, he reviewed the nature, quality, and pace of the ongoing construction work.

During inspection, he directed the concerned officials and engineering staff to expedite the construction process and ensure the project was completed as soon as possible so that public needs can be addressed in a timely manner.

He said the government was according priority to complete development projects on time in the public interest, while ensuring transparency and quality standards are maintained.

He also stated that there would be no compromise on construction quality, and those who complete their tasks within deadlines would be appreciated.

APP/slm