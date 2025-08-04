RSO Hazara Pledges Support For Youth Development Through Sports
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara, Ahmad Zaman, has reiterated the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department to empowering youth and resolving their issues through concrete and focused measures. He emphasized that the department is prioritizing the welfare, training, development, and support of athletes by utilizing all available resources.
Speaking during a visit to the Khalabat Badminton Club, Ahmad Zaman highlighted that sports fields are not merely for recreation but are vital symbols of national development and unity. “We aim to see these grounds bustling with activity where athletes not only have access to modern facilities but also benefit from the guidance of qualified coaches and a proper training environment,” he said.
The RSO took a detailed review of the badminton court’s facilities and interacted with the players.
The athletes warmly welcomed his visit, calling it a source of encouragement. They also shared the challenges faced by the club, upon which Ahmad Zaman assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.
Encouraging the players to stay committed, the RSO urged them to channel their energy into improving their skills, upholding discipline, teamwork, and consistent hard work to make their region and country proud at both national and international levels.
He further said that sports offer the best avenue for engaging youth in constructive activities and integrating them into the national mainstream. Ahmad Zaman announced that regional sports competitions and training camps will soon be organized across Hazara Division, providing equal opportunities to talented youth from all areas.
