Open Menu

RSO Hazara Pledges Support For Youth Development Through Sports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

RSO Hazara pledges support for youth development through sports

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara, Ahmad Zaman, has reiterated the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department to empowering youth and resolving their issues through concrete and focused measures. He emphasized that the department is prioritizing the welfare, training, development, and support of athletes by utilizing all available resources.

Speaking during a visit to the Khalabat Badminton Club, Ahmad Zaman highlighted that sports fields are not merely for recreation but are vital symbols of national development and unity. “We aim to see these grounds bustling with activity where athletes not only have access to modern facilities but also benefit from the guidance of qualified coaches and a proper training environment,” he said.

The RSO took a detailed review of the badminton court’s facilities and interacted with the players.

The athletes warmly welcomed his visit, calling it a source of encouragement. They also shared the challenges faced by the club, upon which Ahmad Zaman assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

Encouraging the players to stay committed, the RSO urged them to channel their energy into improving their skills, upholding discipline, teamwork, and consistent hard work to make their region and country proud at both national and international levels.

He further said that sports offer the best avenue for engaging youth in constructive activities and integrating them into the national mainstream. Ahmad Zaman announced that regional sports competitions and training camps will soon be organized across Hazara Division, providing equal opportunities to talented youth from all areas.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan