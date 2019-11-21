UrduPoint.com
District Officer Reviews Cleanliness Operations

Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:21 PM

District officer reviews cleanliness operations

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Jam Aftab Thursday took a round of the city to conduct multiple inspections of water supply and cleanliness operations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Jam Aftab Thursday took a round of the city to conduct multiple inspections of water supply and cleanliness operations.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, ADC finance on a motorcycle visited Committee Chowk, Railway Road, General Bus Stand Road, Main Market and other public places.

The ADCF kept checking attendance registers and cleanliness operations, and gave instructions to municipal staff to follow the comprehensive cleanliness plan.

He also visited different water filtration plants, checked attendance of plant operators and issued show cause notices to three of them on finding them absent.

