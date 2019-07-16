UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Issues Notices To Vacate 465 Dangerous Buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration has directed for vacation of dangerous buildings in order to avoid any loss due to expected rainy spell.

About 465 buildings have been termed dangerous and notices have been issued to their residents for their vacation.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak said this in a meeting here on Tuesday.

He also directed officials to install de-watering pumps in advance in order to deal with rainy spell in amicable way.

About 700 volunteers have also been instructed to remain alert to serve during rainy spell.

The deputy commissioner also instructed WASA, Rescue 1122, Municipal Corporation, and Building department officials to remain alert for expected rains.

