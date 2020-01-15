UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Substandard CNG Cylinders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Hundreds of more vehicles were fined in a joint crackdown of the district administration, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police for using CNG cylinder without fitness certificates, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Hundreds of more vehicles were fined in a joint crackdown of the district administration, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police for using CNG cylinder without fitness certificates, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The crackdown has been launched in wake of the explosion in a CNG station on Charsadda Road. The incident has prompted the district administration to inspect the CNG cylinders in vehicles.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara along with the officers of RTA and Traffic Police inspected vehicles on Khyber Road while AAC Abdul Wali checked vehicles on University Road.

During the checking hundreds of vehicles were fined for CNG cylinders without any fitness certificate and substandard cylinders and directed them to check their CNG kits and cylinders through the concerned CNG workshops as soon as possible. Otherwise, stern legal action would be initiated against them.

