Distt Admin To Make On-line Complaint Management Portal Operational
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:01 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) District administration has decided to introduce good governance model by making on-line complaint management portal operational under the vision to resolve public complaints at the earliest to facilitate them.
Presiding over a meeting to review performance of district government officers here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that online complaints would be sent directly to the concerned departments to quick response.
He said that open door policy would be implemented strictly for public facilitation otherwise stern action would be taken over failure.
He directed officers to put price control campaign and revenue recovery on priority.
The deputy commissioner maintained that revolutionary changes were need of hour to improve performance of all departments for restoring public trust on the government departments. He said that audit on performance of the officers would be conducted through E-Complaint portal.
He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis to eradicate encroachment from the city of saints.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NADRA 'doorstep service' bringing improvement in CNIC issuance system5 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held5 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB's self-sufficiency15 minutes ago
-
UAD held walk in connection with World Veterinary Day15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 140 emergencies last week15 minutes ago
-
MoCC&EC, HEC mull over climate change inclusion into national curriculum: Romina Khurshid15 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market15 minutes ago
-
Police tighten security measures for polio campaign15 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in a traffic accident in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates15 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive starts25 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on 12009 shopkeepers35 minutes ago