Distt Admin To Make On-line Complaint Management Portal Operational

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) District administration has decided to introduce good governance model by making on-line complaint management portal operational under the vision to resolve public complaints at the earliest to facilitate them.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of district government officers here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that online complaints would be sent directly to the concerned departments to quick response.

He said that open door policy would be implemented strictly for public facilitation otherwise stern action would be taken over failure.

He directed officers to put price control campaign and revenue recovery on priority.

The deputy commissioner maintained that revolutionary changes were need of hour to improve performance of all departments for restoring public trust on the government departments. He said that audit on performance of the officers would be conducted through E-Complaint portal.

He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis to eradicate encroachment from the city of saints.

