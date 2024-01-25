Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Presides Meeting On Minority Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Dr. Shoaib Sadhal, the head of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's minority concerns panel on minority rights, presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday in the commissioner's conference hall

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Dr. Shoaib Sadhal, the head of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's minority concerns panel on minority rights, presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday in the commissioner's conference hall.

The commission's chair, Shoaib Sadhal, stated that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights, which is why minority youth are being appointed to administrative positions for the first time in Pakistan as a result of the CSS examination being conducted separately.

He also gave Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan instructions on how to provide drinking water, drainage, electricity, and health facilities in minority areas, as well as how to clean up the Hindu children's graveyard and cremation ground and stop encroachment.

Representatives from Sagarar's minority organizations, Radha Bheel, Jairam Das Sarwann Kumar Bheel Khalid Parvez, were present at the conference.

Bhatti and colleagues summarized the issues that minority groups experience, stating that Hindu children and scheduled caste members have trouble obtaining national identity cards, and that UC secretaries interfere with the registration of scheduled caste marriages. The cemetery is filled with dirt, and people are living there.

There are no minority colonies, which is why powerful individuals are driving out the minority population.

A minority office should be established, a five per cent employment quota should be put into effect, a district-level minority desk should be established, and the district administration should be required to hold a monthly open court to settle minority-related disputes. Orders were given out in the meeting immediately upon receipt of the petitions.

The conference was attended by DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho and all district officers from various departments.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Electricity Minority Water Rashid Sardar Masood Khan CSS All From Court Employment

Recent Stories

US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

29 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

9 minutes ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 minutes ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 minutes ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

30 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

16 minutes ago
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

16 minutes ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

21 minutes ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

13 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested by Attock police

Three suspects arrested by Attock police

13 minutes ago
 German envoy honors special meetup with German alu ..

German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS

13 minutes ago
 AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah

AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan