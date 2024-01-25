Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Dr. Shoaib Sadhal, the head of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's minority concerns panel on minority rights, presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday in the commissioner's conference hall

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Dr. Shoaib Sadhal, the head of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's minority concerns panel on minority rights, presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday in the commissioner's conference hall.

The commission's chair, Shoaib Sadhal, stated that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights, which is why minority youth are being appointed to administrative positions for the first time in Pakistan as a result of the CSS examination being conducted separately.

He also gave Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan instructions on how to provide drinking water, drainage, electricity, and health facilities in minority areas, as well as how to clean up the Hindu children's graveyard and cremation ground and stop encroachment.

Representatives from Sagarar's minority organizations, Radha Bheel, Jairam Das Sarwann Kumar Bheel Khalid Parvez, were present at the conference.

Bhatti and colleagues summarized the issues that minority groups experience, stating that Hindu children and scheduled caste members have trouble obtaining national identity cards, and that UC secretaries interfere with the registration of scheduled caste marriages. The cemetery is filled with dirt, and people are living there.

There are no minority colonies, which is why powerful individuals are driving out the minority population.

A minority office should be established, a five per cent employment quota should be put into effect, a district-level minority desk should be established, and the district administration should be required to hold a monthly open court to settle minority-related disputes. Orders were given out in the meeting immediately upon receipt of the petitions.

The conference was attended by DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho and all district officers from various departments.

APP/hms/378