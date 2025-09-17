DMA nets record revenue in auction of G-9, I-11 bus stands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has successfully auctioned the G-9 and I-11 bus stands, securing record revenue in a process officials described as historic and fully transparent.

The auction, held under the supervision of DMA Director Dr. Anam Fatima, drew strong participation from leading contractors nationwide.

The G-9 bus stand was awarded for Rs. 81.60 million annually, more than double the previous recovery of Rs. 37.90 million.

The I-11 bus stand fetched Rs. 38 million a year — a dramatic jump from just Rs. 6.50 million earlier this year, representing an increase of over 400%.

Both contracts are for three years, with a mandatory 10% annual increment.

Officials said the breakthrough comes after years of failed auctions and contractor monopolies that left both bus stands running on a “self-recovery” model.

“This time, reforms, strict monitoring, and improved revenue management helped restore investor confidence,” the DMA said in a statement.

Contractors welcomed the outcome, calling it an unprecedented example of merit-based and transparent allocation.

“Such transparency is unparalleled. We are confident the CDA will continue these practices,” several participants said after the auction.

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, praised the performance of Dr. Fatima and her team, saying the successful auction reflects a commitment to transparency and sustainable financial management.

“These initiatives will continue consistently for the organized development of Islamabad and the improvement of civic amenities, with the aim of making Islamabad the best capital in the world,” Randhawa said.