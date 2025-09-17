DMA Nets Record Revenue In Auction Of G-9, I-11 Bus Stands
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has successfully auctioned the G-9 and I-11 bus stands, securing record revenue in a process officials described as historic and fully transparent.
The auction, held under the supervision of DMA Director Dr. Anam Fatima, drew strong participation from leading contractors nationwide.
The G-9 bus stand was awarded for Rs. 81.60 million annually, more than double the previous recovery of Rs. 37.90 million.
The I-11 bus stand fetched Rs. 38 million a year — a dramatic jump from just Rs. 6.50 million earlier this year, representing an increase of over 400%.
Both contracts are for three years, with a mandatory 10% annual increment.
Officials said the breakthrough comes after years of failed auctions and contractor monopolies that left both bus stands running on a “self-recovery” model.
“This time, reforms, strict monitoring, and improved revenue management helped restore investor confidence,” the DMA said in a statement.
Contractors welcomed the outcome, calling it an unprecedented example of merit-based and transparent allocation.
“Such transparency is unparalleled. We are confident the CDA will continue these practices,” several participants said after the auction.
CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, praised the performance of Dr. Fatima and her team, saying the successful auction reflects a commitment to transparency and sustainable financial management.
“These initiatives will continue consistently for the organized development of Islamabad and the improvement of civic amenities, with the aim of making Islamabad the best capital in the world,” Randhawa said.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation43 seconds ago
-
Kohat Police arrest accused in double murder case44 seconds ago
-
Govt started efforts to teach modern skills to youth to tackle jobless issue: Governor46 seconds ago
-
DMA nets record revenue in auction of G-9, I-11 bus stands48 seconds ago
-
Education minister inaugurates emerging Tech Lab in IMC for Girls11 minutes ago
-
PM arrives at Al-Yamamah Palace to meet Crown Prince11 minutes ago
-
Encounter between CCD team and robbers ends in one fatality11 minutes ago
-
Court sentences two men to life imprisonment in rape case11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s advisor reviews progress on pending cases in provincial departments21 minutes ago
-
World Patient Safety Day marked at LGH with seminar on quality care31 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project31 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou31 minutes ago