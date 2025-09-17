Ombudsman’s advisor reviews progress on pending cases in provincial departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chair of the Advisor to the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Muhammad Naseer Jamali, regarding the progress of pending cases in the provincial departments of the region.

During the meeting, a detailed review of pending cases in various departments and institutions was conducted. All concerned departments briefed him about the current status of the cases.

Addressing the participants, Advisor Jamali said that the Provincial Ombudsman’s office was committed to ensure the prompt redressal of public complaints related to government departments and to provide justice in a timely manner.

He said that cases related to public issues should be resolved without any delay and that bottlenecks causing unnecessary delays should be identified and addressed through practical measures. He further stated that government institutions exist to facilitate the public and solve their problems, therefore, he added, all departments must perform their duties with full responsibility.

The advisor directed departments to regularly submit reports on pending cases so that transparency and accountability could be ensured in the review meetings scheduled in the next three months.

He also stressed that each department’s focal person should be at least a grade-17 officer and well-informed about the matters of their respective department.

Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider underlined the need for the timely resolution of cases, particularly those related to the pensions and other issues of retired employees. He directed all departments to strengthen coordination to address public grievances and ensure timely relief to citizens.

Representatives of the Local Government Department, Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation, Sindh Building Control Authority, District Accounts Office, Hyderabad Development Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management, Municipal Office, District education Officers (Primary, Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary), District Health Officer and District Officer Zakat and Ushr also attended the meeting.