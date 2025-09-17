Kohat Police Arrest Accused In Double Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Kohat District Police Officer, Dr. Zahidullah, has been leading efforts to crack down on criminal elements in the region. In this regard on Wednesday,
SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Riaz Hussain Khan, arrested Sarwar Khan, son of Amir, in connection with a double murder case. Notably, the accused was apprehended within three hours of the incident.
According to the details, during the arrest, the police recovered the murder weapon from Sarwar Khan's possession. This crucial piece of evidence will likely play a significant role in building a strong case against the accused. The arrested individual has been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station for further legal action.
In a related development, Gul Haider, son of Niaz, was arrested during a patrol, and 450 grams of ice were recovered from his possession.
APP/azq/378
