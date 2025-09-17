Encounter Between CCD Team And Robbers Ends In One Fatality
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A high-speed chase turned deadly when a CCD team encountered a group of robbers at Cheema Wali Bridge, Chiniot on Wednesday.
According to the sources of local police, the suspects, who were on motorcycles, opened fire on the CCD team when signaled to stop, prompting the team to return fire. The robbers fled into a nearby garden, and after the firing ceased, one robber's body was found during a search operation.
The deceased robber was identified as Mumtaz alias Gonga, a notorious figure wanted in 29 cases of theft.
Interestingly, it's believed that Mumtaz was killed by his own accomplices. The CCD team recovered weapons from his possession, further solidifying his involvement in criminal activities.
Rescue 1122 responded promptly to the scene, shifting Mumtaz's body to THQ Hospital Lalian. However, two accomplices managed to escape, and efforts are likely underway to apprehend them.
