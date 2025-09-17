Open Menu

Encounter Between CCD Team And Robbers Ends In One Fatality

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Encounter between CCD team and robbers ends in one fatality

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A high-speed chase turned deadly when a CCD team encountered a group of robbers at Cheema Wali Bridge, Chiniot on Wednesday.

According to the sources of local police, the suspects, who were on motorcycles, opened fire on the CCD team when signaled to stop, prompting the team to return fire. The robbers fled into a nearby garden, and after the firing ceased, one robber's body was found during a search operation.

The deceased robber was identified as Mumtaz alias Gonga, a notorious figure wanted in 29 cases of theft.

Interestingly, it's believed that Mumtaz was killed by his own accomplices. The CCD team recovered weapons from his possession, further solidifying his involvement in criminal activities.

Rescue 1122 responded promptly to the scene, shifting Mumtaz's body to THQ Hospital Lalian. However, two accomplices managed to escape, and efforts are likely underway to apprehend them.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

55 minutes ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

1 hour ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

2 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

3 hours ago
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan