Govt started efforts to teach modern skills to youth to tackle jobless issue: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that providing jobs to all unemployed youth in Balochistan is a big challenge, the current government has started efforts to teach modern skills to the youth along with quality education to tackle this issue.

He said that Balochistan youth should be provided with global employment opportunities to strengthen their economy, start prosperity and reduce unemployment rate, in this regard, every effort to be made to address the grievances of the youth of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Coordinator to Prime Minister Youth Affairs Haider Khan Achakzai here.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that the current provincial government has also arranged job opportunities abroad for the jobless youth of province through the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA).

This process has been going on for almost a year. Thousands of applications have been received, after which screening and training programs were started, candidates have enrolled in various skilled courses.

Hundreds of candidates have gone to other countries including the Gulf countries, he said.

In response to a question, the governor said that the internet has become an indispensable part of our daily lives which has revolutionized the way we communicate, conduct business and access knowledge and information in educational institutions.

He maintained that however, sometimes due to unforeseen security concerns, it becomes necessary to temporarily suspend network services in some districts, this precautionary measure actually ensures the safety and well-being of our common citizens saying that describing the importance and usefulness of education and modern skills.

The governor said that our goal is that no youth should become a burden on their families financially.

In this way, they would also develop the ability to contribute to the national production and economic development of the country.

There is a need for the voice of the youth to be heard through the policy-making and decision-making process and concrete practical steps should be taken to secure their rights and future, he noted.