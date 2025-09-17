Govt Started Efforts To Teach Modern Skills To Youth To Tackle Jobless Issue: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that providing jobs to all unemployed youth in Balochistan is a big challenge, the current government has started efforts to teach modern skills to the youth along with quality education to tackle this issue.
He said that Balochistan youth should be provided with global employment opportunities to strengthen their economy, start prosperity and reduce unemployment rate, in this regard, every effort to be made to address the grievances of the youth of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Coordinator to Prime Minister Youth Affairs Haider Khan Achakzai here.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that the current provincial government has also arranged job opportunities abroad for the jobless youth of province through the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA).
This process has been going on for almost a year. Thousands of applications have been received, after which screening and training programs were started, candidates have enrolled in various skilled courses.
Hundreds of candidates have gone to other countries including the Gulf countries, he said.
In response to a question, the governor said that the internet has become an indispensable part of our daily lives which has revolutionized the way we communicate, conduct business and access knowledge and information in educational institutions.
He maintained that however, sometimes due to unforeseen security concerns, it becomes necessary to temporarily suspend network services in some districts, this precautionary measure actually ensures the safety and well-being of our common citizens saying that describing the importance and usefulness of education and modern skills.
The governor said that our goal is that no youth should become a burden on their families financially.
In this way, they would also develop the ability to contribute to the national production and economic development of the country.
There is a need for the voice of the youth to be heard through the policy-making and decision-making process and concrete practical steps should be taken to secure their rights and future, he noted.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation4 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest accused in double murder case4 minutes ago
-
Govt started efforts to teach modern skills to youth to tackle jobless issue: Governor4 minutes ago
-
DMA nets record revenue in auction of G-9, I-11 bus stands4 minutes ago
-
Education minister inaugurates emerging Tech Lab in IMC for Girls14 minutes ago
-
PM arrives at Al-Yamamah Palace to meet Crown Prince14 minutes ago
-
Encounter between CCD team and robbers ends in one fatality14 minutes ago
-
Court sentences two men to life imprisonment in rape case14 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s advisor reviews progress on pending cases in provincial departments24 minutes ago
-
World Patient Safety Day marked at LGH with seminar on quality care34 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project34 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou34 minutes ago