Jam Khan Reviews Flood Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday visited Kotri Barrage to review the current flood situation, accompanied by Secretary Irrigation Zareef Iqbal Khero, Chief Engineer and other relevant officials.

During the visit, the minister inspected the Jamshoro Front Bund through modern 3D mapping and LiDAR technology to obtain comprehensive data on the structure of the embankment and water flow.

The Chief Engineer briefed the minister in detail about the possible flood situation in Indus River at Kotri Barrage. He informed that between September 19 and 20, water inflow at Kotri Barrage was expected to reach between 400,000 to 450,000 cusecs, while the current flow was around 300,000 cusecs.

Jam Khan said that the situation was being closely monitored and all officials were on high alert.

“Currently, a medium-level flood is passing through Kotri Barrage, however, there is no threat,” he added.

He said experts highlighted that LiDAR technology would provide accurate and modern data for land profiling and compaction, helping further strengthen the embankments and improve water flow management.

According to a handout, the Sindh government has completed all arrangements to deal with any possible flood situation including 24-hour monitoring of embankments, deployment of focal persons and arrangements for rescue and relief operations.

The irrigation minister assured the Sindh government was fully committed to provide all possible assistance in the flood-affected areas, adding that the safety of people was the top priority of the government.

