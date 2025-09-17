World Patient Safety Day Marked At LGH With Seminar On Quality Care
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, has said that safeguarding patients’ rights and ensuring quality treatment is not only a moral obligation but also the foundation of the medical profession.
He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at LGH on Wednesday in connection with World Patient Safety Day.
Prof. Afzal stressed that every physician, nurse, and healthcare worker is duty-bound to provide safe, effective, and high-quality care to patients. Citing World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, he said more than three million people die every year due to unsafe care, with 134 million adverse events reported annually in hospitals worldwide.
“This year’s WHO theme ‘Patient Safety from the Start’ reminds us that safety must be integrated into every stage of care—from first contact to recovery,” he added, emphasizing the principle: Do no more harm.
Highlighting the patient load at LGH, Prof. Afzal said the hospital receives over 8,000 patients daily, including 5,000 in OPDs and 3,000 through emergency. Despite the immense pressure, healthcare professionals remain committed to infection control, safety protocols, and best clinical practices.
He added that PGMI, AMC, and LGH focus on a patient-centric, safety-focused healthcare model, incorporating WHO guidelines into curriculum, training, and research. Regular workshops and awareness sessions are also held to enhance healthcare staff’s commitment to patient safety.
Prof. Afzal underlined that patient-friendly healthcare requires cooperation between doctors, nurses, patients, and attendants, stressing that a healthcare system is only effective when patients feel secure and confident in their treatment.
To mark the day, a series of awareness activities were held at LGH, attended by doctors, nurses, paramedics, and students.
