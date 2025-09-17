CM’s Aide Visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy, Engr. Tariq Sadozai on Wednesday visited 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project site in Lower Dir and reviewed the ongoing operations.
During the visit, Project Director Engr. Sultan Room briefed the Special Assistant on the latest progress informing that the project successfully achieved its Commercial Operation date (COD) on August 10, 2025 and is now supplying substantial electricity to the national grid.
He highlighted that despite facing several challenges the project was completed successfully due to effective measures of provincial government and timely deployment of Chinese engineers.
Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Tariq Saddozai said that the commercial operation of the Koto Hydropower Project is a historic milestone in the province’s energy sector. He emphasized that the project represents a significant step towards the provision of clean, affordable and sustainable electricity adding that it is expected to generate nearly Rs. 2 billion in annual revenue for the provincial government.
The CM aide further directed the project management to expedite the completion of all remaining work to ensure the timely issuance of the Taking Over Certificate (TOC).
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Patient Safety Day marked at LGH with seminar on quality care2 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou2 minutes ago
-
UNICEF country representative calls on KP CS2 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews HESCO discriminatory load-shedding; calls for reforms in HESCO, SEPCO2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Pakistan House in Beijing2 minutes ago
-
President departs to Urumqi12 minutes ago
-
Preedy police arrest gutka/mawa seller12 minutes ago
-
Minister Azma condoles with Faizan Bangash on mother’s demise12 minutes ago
-
Governor visits electric vehicle and motorcycle factory in Xuzhou22 minutes ago
-
India destabilizing AJK after defeat in recent operation: APC22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest 10,470 criminals in 202532 minutes ago