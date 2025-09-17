Open Menu

CM’s Aide Visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy, Engr. Tariq Sadozai on Wednesday visited 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project site in Lower Dir and reviewed the ongoing operations.

During the visit, Project Director Engr. Sultan Room briefed the Special Assistant on the latest progress informing that the project successfully achieved its Commercial Operation date (COD) on August 10, 2025 and is now supplying substantial electricity to the national grid.

He highlighted that despite facing several challenges the project was completed successfully due to effective measures of provincial government and timely deployment of Chinese engineers.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Tariq Saddozai said that the commercial operation of the Koto Hydropower Project is a historic milestone in the province’s energy sector. He emphasized that the project represents a significant step towards the provision of clean, affordable and sustainable electricity adding that it is expected to generate nearly Rs. 2 billion in annual revenue for the provincial government.

The CM aide further directed the project management to expedite the completion of all remaining work to ensure the timely issuance of the Taking Over Certificate (TOC).

