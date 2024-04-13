DO Social Welfare Kohat Suspended
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Saturday taken notice of the public complaint and suspended District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Amjad Afridi for breaching the criteria laid down by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the distribution of Eid packages
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Saturday taken notice of the public complaint and suspended District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Amjad Afridi for breaching the criteria laid down by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the distribution of Eid packages.
The Additional Secretary Social Welfare Muhammad Farooq was appointed as the Inquiry Officer. District Officer Social Welfare Hangu was given the additional charge of District Officer Social Welfare Kohat.
Recent Stories
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays
Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..59 seconds ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses1 minute ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River1 minute ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker4 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM51 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada52 seconds ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays54 seconds ago
-
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended44 seconds ago
-
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari46 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr42 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley44 minutes ago