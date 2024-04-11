Open Menu

Doctors Appreciated For Serving Ailing Humanity On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Doctors appreciated for serving ailing humanity on Eid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and lauded the doctors and other staff for serving people with devotion on Eid.

According to the district administration Tank, the AAC also checked the attendance register and emphasized the presence of doctors and other staff in order to provide prompt services to people.

In this regard, he appreciated the sincere efforts of the doctors and other staff of the hospital for serving the ailing humanity with devotion.

He also visited various sections and took stock of arrangements and treatment facilities for patients.

Later, he checked the availability of medicines in the hospital's stores and underlined the need for ensuring public access to government medicines.

APP/slm

