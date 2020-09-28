Dog bite not trivial matter, victims must undergo immediate treatment: Livestock Expert

Dog bite is not a trivial matter and masses should immediately undergo treatment in case of canine injury otherwise it could be injurious to health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Dog bite is not a trivial matter and masses should immediately undergo treatment in case of canine injury otherwise it could be injurious to health.

This was stated by Livestock Deputy Director Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP here on Monday. Dr Jamshaid observed that the dog bite could be dangerous as sometimes the bite leads to rapid spread of rabies which was fatal.

He suggested that dog bite victims should clean wounds and undergo immunization within a few hours after contact with a suspected rabid animal.

Similarly, the victims should contact any professional medical practitioner only instead of following different myths for dog bite treatment. South Punjab is backward region wherein people follow myths for treatment, he said adding that local people should be more cautious about incidents of dog bite.

To a question about rabies, Dr Jamshaid informed that rabies was a zoonotic disease (a disease that is transmitted to humans from animals) that was caused by a virus. "The disease infects domestic and wild animals, and is spread to people through close contacts with infected saliva via bites or scratches. Dogs are the source of 99 percent of human rabies deaths".

About 2000 to 5000 persons died of rabies annually in the country, Dr Jamshaid lamented. He expressed concern that rabies was a neglected disease in the country, although the incidence of dog bites were high in the country.

In 2010, more than 97 000 recorded cases of dog bites were reported by basic health units alone. Those managed by secondary and tertiary care facilities, private practitioners and spiritual healers and "hakims" are not recorded, he maintained.

Research has revealed that most of the population is either unaware of the risk of rabies when bitten by rabid dogs, or do not seek the right treatment for its prevention, he stated.

To another question, he stated lack of a surveillance system, limited access to up-to-date rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin, inadequate resources and political support, weak collaboration between different government departments and sectors.

However, he also remarked that WHO, in collaboration with provincial health authorities, was working to develop dog bite treatment centres to strengthen post-exposure prophylaxis. Plans have been developed to involve other sectors, such as livestock authorities and veterinary research centres, in rabies control.

Mass awareness on rabies transmission, prevention and self-protection using cost-effective methods such as local government and community communication structures, establishment of rabies treatment centres at each district headquarters hospital where health-care providers would be trained on management and treatment of dog bites with anti-rabies vaccine. It was also ensuring the most cost-effective and efficacious anti-rabies vaccines in designated rabies treatment centres in all districts The work was also in progress for enactment and enforcement of laws relating to vaccination of pet animals, such as dogs and cats, in order to lower rabies incidences.

Similarly, the creation of a mechanism to decrease stray dog population in districts through the use of modern methods such as bait vaccination and dog elimination was in progress also.

Dr Jamshaid also suggested comprehensive surveillance system to monitor dog bites, and dog rabies through the use of the existing death reporting system under local government structures. The Deputy Director further remarked that Livestock Department (Jalalpur Pirwala) organized a special seminar to create awareness about rabies, on occasion of World Rabies Day, here in the city. The purpose of marking the day was make people aware of the deadly viral disease in humans and animals. There is need to sensitise general public about dog bite as many people termed it trivial matter and ignore authentic treatment. Thus such careless human behaviour creates troubles. He suggested people to vaccinate their pet dogs against rabies. The seminar was attended by local people and officials of the Livestock Department.