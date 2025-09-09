Open Menu

Doorstep Justice In Punjab: Maryam Nawaz's Vision Takes Shape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to provide justice at people's doorsteps, District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed has been organizing open courts to address citizen concerns.

In this regard, DPO Ahmed held an open court at the DSP City office on Tuesday, where he listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot to provide relief.

According to the details, the open court saw significant participation from DSP City, SHOs, and local residents.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that the objective of these courts is to enhance the atmosphere of trust between the police and the public. The series of open courts will continue across the district, ensuring that people's problems are heard and addressed promptly.

