Dozens of beggars, addicts shifted to Darul Kafala Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Following instructions issued by the provincial government, the District Social Welfare Officer, Jamal Shah along with AAC Headquarters, Junaid Khalid, Superintendent Darul Kafala, Ismail Takkar and this team shifted dozens of beggars to Darul Kafala from different areas of Mardan.

The team took actions against the beggars on Tuesday in various localities including Nowshera Road, Shamsi Road, Bigli Ghar, Chato Chowk, Shahidano Chowk Hospital Bazaar, College Chowk, Main Terminal, Bughdada and Malakand Roads and arrested dozens of beggars and addicts including women, children and elderly men.

The beggars were later shifted to Dar ul Kafala Mardan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the instructions of the government, shifting of beggars and drug addicts to rehabilitation centers of the Social Welfare Department was underway.

The District Welfare Office Jamal Shah said for the first time effective operations have been launched to purge the society of beggars and drug addicts. Likewise, the other districts, he said the Mardan district will also be made clear of the beggars and addicts. In Dar ul Kifal these beggars and addicts will be provided proper treatment and counseling to make them a useful part of the society, he added.