DPM Ishaq Dar Interacts With Pakistani Community In Gambia
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an interaction with the Pakistani community based in The Gambia, during his visit to the country for the 15th OIC Summit
BANJUL (GAMBIA), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an interaction with the Pakistani community based in The Gambia, during his visit to the country for the 15th OIC Summit.
Deputy prime minister and foreign minister apprised the Pakistani community about the activities of the Pakistan delegation led by him at the 15th OIC Summit, said a press release on Monday.
Ishaq Dar highlighted his meetings and activities during the summit to highlight the issues of Kashmir and Islamophobia.
Pakistani community members expressed their appreciation for the deputy prime minister and foreign minister to allow them the opportunity for an interaction.
They highlighted some of their concerns and requested Deputy PM for his consideration. They also presented proposals to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Gambia.
Honorary Consul General of Pakistan to The Gambia Keba Krubaly, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ambassador Syrus Qazi and Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal accredited to The Gambia Saima Sayed were also present.
