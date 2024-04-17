DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Wednesday visited Police Station Choudwan and reviewed the overall security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Wednesday visited Police Station Choudwan and reviewed the overall security situation.

According to the police spokesman the district police chief visited Choudwan Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan was also present on this occasion and briefed about the security arrangements.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

DPO asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons to maintain the law and order situation.

DPO expressed satisfaction on security arrangements and said the bravery and courage of the Dera police against the menace of terrorism was admirable. He said “I am well aware of the problems being faced by the police force and all the issues would be resolved.