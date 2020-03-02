Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86-year sentence in US jail turns 48 today

(@fidahassanain)

The leaders made promise for release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the US jail but she is still there despite that Pakistan bagged international applause over successful peace-deal between the US and the Taliban.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Pakistan’s neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86-year long sentence in US jail has turned 48 years today.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was convicted over charges of attempt to murder and assault of US personnel was convicted to 86-year long imprisonment at Federal Medical Center, Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on March 2, 1972 in Karachi.

Twitteratis are wishing “Happy birthday” to Dr. Aafia Siddqui over her 48th birthday. People are paying her tribute for her courage and demanding her immediate release from the American jail. Dr. Aafia’s birth, with demands of her release has arrived at the moment when Pakistan is receiving international applause over great role in “peace-deal” between the US and the Taliban.

Dr. Aafia whose case is considered one of the mysterious cases has always been a flashpoint. Aafia studied in the US and obtained PhD in Neuroscience from Brandies University in 2001. Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, according to some reports, alleged that she was a courier and financier for Al-Qaeda and was placed on FBI seeking information-terrorism list. Later, the reports say, she appeared in Afghanistan where the US officials claim she attempted to murder US personnel but was arrested and taken to the US. The trial continued and she was awarded 86-year long imprisonment over charges of counts of attempt to murder of US personnel in Afghanistan.

Pakistan former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani made promise to push the move for her release but Dr. Aafia is still in jail.