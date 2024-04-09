Dr Al-Issa: A Global Advocate For Peace, Interfaith Dialogue, Moderation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stands as a towering figure in the contemporary Islamic world, renowned for his steadfast commitment to promoting moderate islam and fostering interfaith harmony on a global scale.
As the Secretary-General of Muslim World League (MWL) and the head of the Intellectual Warfare Center, Dr. Al-Issa has dedicated his life to combatting extremism and advocating for the true message of Islam—empathy, understanding, and cooperation among all people.
Dr. Al-Issa's leadership has been marked by groundbreaking interfaith efforts aimed at fostering understanding and reconciliation among different communities, faiths, and nations. Notable among these initiatives were his historic visit to Auschwitz in January 2020, where he led the most senior Islamic delegation ever to visit the site.
This visit, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp, symbolized Dr. Al-Issa's commitment to combatting anti-Semitism and promoting mutual respect.
He has been honored by various organizations, including the American Jewish Committee and the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, for his leadership in combating anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech worldwide. In 2019, Dr. Al-Issa orchestrated an agreement for peace and solidarity among representatives of the Abrahamic religions in France, further demonstrating his dedication to fostering harmony and understanding.
Dr. Al-Issa's efforts have garnered praise from leaders across religious and political spectrums. Cardinal Timothy Dolan hailed him as "the most eloquent spokesman in the Islamic world for reconciliation and friendship among the religions." United States Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback commended Dr. Al-Issa as "a constituent of the future" and applauded his partnership in bringing together Abrahamic faiths to combat hate.
Since assuming the role of Secretary-General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr. Al-Issa has embarked on a journey to promote dialogue and cooperation globally. He has expanded representation within the MWL to ensure inclusivity of all Muslim communities worldwide. Under his leadership, the MWL has signed numerous cooperation agreements with Jewish institutions, promoting common values and interfaith understanding.
One of Dr. Al-Issa's most significant contributions is the Charter of Makkah, which calls for combatting hate speech, violence, extremism, and terrorism while advancing the principles of moderate Islam and interfaith partnership. Endorsed by over 1,200 Muslim scholars, this charter underscores Dr. Al-Issa's commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious and cultural groups.
Dr. Al-Issa's tireless efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including the Norwegian Bridge Builder Award, the Prophet's Hijra Award from Malaysia, and an honorary doctorate from the United Nations's University of Peace. His leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and intercultural harmony has been recognized globally, from Russia to Sri Lanka, Senegal to Italy.
Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa's remarkable journey—from his early career in Saudi Arabia to his current role as a global advocate for peace and moderation—stands as a testament to the transformative power of dialogue and cooperation. His unwavering dedication to fostering understanding and reconciliation among people of different faiths serves as a beacon of hope in an increasingly divided world.
As he continues to champion the principles of empathy, tolerance, and mutual respect, Dr. Al-Issa remains a symbol of inspiration for generations to come.
\778
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer of girl arrested6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered16 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa16 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s advisory forecast rain-thunderstorm, heatwaves for April 202425 minutes ago
-
Dar appointed leader of the House in Senate26 minutes ago
-
Bye-elections on Gilani’s vacated NA seat on May 1926 minutes ago
-
Cheques distributed among 115 people26 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered26 minutes ago
-
Excise Minister deliberates on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles26 minutes ago
-
Dera administration distributes aid cheques among deserving persons26 minutes ago
-
PTI treading on path of chaos, destruction, alleges Khawaja Asif26 minutes ago