Dr Fahmida fo bringing electoral reforms with consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fahmida Mirza on Sunday said all of the political parties should sit together and play due role for bringing electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition should be strengthened the parliament rather than protecting personal interests of politicians.

The minister said that Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser was running the Parliament's affairs in a balance manner by equally treating the treasury and opposition benches, adding, the opposition should not make NA speaker chair as hostage.

She urged the treasury and opposition benches to play a responsible role for run the parliamentary affairs in accordance with the Constitution.

Replying to a question, she said the government's allies always stand with the Prime Minister for strengthening democracy.