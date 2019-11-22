UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks PML-N Not To Threaten CEC

Fri 22nd November 2019

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks PML-N not to threaten CEC

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League -N to stop hurling political threats to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League -N to stop hurling political threats to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

In a tweet, she said PML-N was trying to hoodwink the nation under a new guise.

She regretted that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was raising fingers at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan but he would not succeed in his mission.

Dr Firdous said Imran Khan has secured five-year term in the 2018 general elections. She reminded the PML-N that all accounts and businesses of its leaders were abroad and they get medical treatment abroad. She also reminded that the PML-N had the history of attacking Supreme Court building.

