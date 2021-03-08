Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurates gas supply scheme in Garbala Syedan village

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated gas supply project in Garbala Syedan village on Sunday late night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated gas supply project in Garbala Syedan village on Sunday late night.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Firdous said that she had a deep love for the people of her constituency, adding the purpose of entering into politics was to serve humanity.

She said the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by providing all basic amenities of life to the people at their door steps.

She said that funds were being provided for development works in the constituency.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working sincerely day and night and all problems of the masses were being resolved on priority basis.

She said that past rulers looted the nation wealth ruthlessly and done the politics of their personal gains by setting aside the national interests.

Dr Firdous said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started questioning from those who earned money in politics in Sialkot.

She said that time had come to hold accountable those who occupied the lands of government schools and built palaces there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would expose the real faces of all 'thugs' one by one, she said and added that those who made assets beyond their resources would be held accountable.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only hope to get rid of those who ruled generation to generation, she added.

Earlier, Dr Firdous reviewed in details the progress of construction and drainage projects of Pasrur Road.