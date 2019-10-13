Dr Firdous Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday evening inaugurated a gas supply in villages Walany, Koharh and Dhilum Ghazi in Sialkot.
She pledged to make all-out efforts for providing basic facilities to the local people at their doorsteps in her electoral constituency, NA-72, Sialkot-I.
Local people accorded her warm welcome upon here arrival in the Sialkot villages.