UrduPoint.com

Dr. Haroon Memon Felicitated On Receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Dr. Haroon Memon felicitated on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Key Political, Social, Health and educational personalities have felicitated the founder and In Charge of Thalassemia center Dr. Haroon Memon on conferring Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on his meritorious services in the field of Medical Science.

According to a press release on Sunday Federal Minister for Inter provincial coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza, Former Interior Minister Sindh Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mirza, GDA Parliamentary leader Hasnain Mirza, Ex MNA and District Nazim Kamal Khan Chang, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nazwaz Khan and other notables have congratulated Dr.

Haroon Memon for receiving the Presidential award.

Meanwhile a simple but impressive reception was also hosted by the Young Doctors Association and office bearer of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) attended by Dr. Ansar Jafferi, Dr. Zahoor Abbasi, Haroon Gopang, Ashique Khwaja and others. Eminent Political and Social activist Dr. Musarat Khuwaja and President Badin Press Club Tanveer Ahmed Aarain also hold meeting with Dr. Haroon Memon and felicitated him on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and presented a traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Interior Minister Fahmida Mirza Young Badin Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

14 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

23 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

23 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

23 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>