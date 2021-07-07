UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj Wins First Ever Election Of One Officer Seat To Karachi University Syndicate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj wins first ever election of one officer seat to Karachi University Syndicate

Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj won the first-ever election held to the seat of Karachi University Syndicate from the constituency of one University Officer of the administration side

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj won the first-ever election held to the seat of Karachi University Syndicate from the constituency of one University Officer of the administration side.

According to KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, who was also the Returning Officer of election, the elections were held on Wednesday at Arts Auditorium from 09:30 am till 1:00 pm, and a total of 116 officers cast their votes.

He announced that Dr. Muhammad Hassan Auj, a medical officer of KU Clinic, clinched 83 votes while Muhammad Rashid Ali Qureshi got 11 votes and Jawed Hammed had nine votes whereas one vote was rejected.

He mentioned that Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj would hold the office for three years from the date of first meeting of Syndicate.

Related Topics

Election Vote Rashid Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Haiti's Embassy in Dominican Republic Dismisses Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Italy prosecutors eye Libyan coastguard probe

2 minutes ago

'Unprecedented campaign' against Hungary over LGBT ..

5 minutes ago

Myanmar junta committing 'crimes against humanity' ..

5 minutes ago

Anti Polio drive to start from Aug 2 across Sukkur ..

5 minutes ago

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Cuts Staff of Belarusi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.