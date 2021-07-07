Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj wins first ever election of one officer seat to Karachi University Syndicate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj won the first-ever election held to the seat of Karachi University Syndicate from the constituency of one University Officer of the administration side

According to KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, who was also the Returning Officer of election, the elections were held on Wednesday at Arts Auditorium from 09:30 am till 1:00 pm, and a total of 116 officers cast their votes.

He announced that Dr. Muhammad Hassan Auj, a medical officer of KU Clinic, clinched 83 votes while Muhammad Rashid Ali Qureshi got 11 votes and Jawed Hammed had nine votes whereas one vote was rejected.

He mentioned that Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj would hold the office for three years from the date of first meeting of Syndicate.