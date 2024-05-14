HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Third death anniversary of renowned political and social worker Dr Nazeer Shaikh was observed by Sindh Sufi Forum at Khana Badosh writer’s café,

President Sindh Sufi forum Dr Badar Channa hosted the session while eminent politicians, intellectuals, friends and family members attended the session.

Dr. Badar Channa said that Sindh Sufi forum would organize programmes in memory of Dr.Nazir Shaikh who has separated physically but spiritually is among us and always remembered.

Speakers termed Dr. Nazir Shaikh a patriot, committed politician as well as a social worker who always worked for the betterment of society.

Dr. Riazat Buriro said that though Dr.Nazir Shaikh after passing out MBBS from Chandka Medical College did not adopt the Medical profession practically and unite himself with political parties, and dedicated his life to serve people through political, social and literary platforms.

Rukhsana Shaikh, sister of Dr. Nazeer Shaikh expressed gratitude to the Sindh Sufi forum for arranging an anniversary programme for his brother.

She said that Dr Nazeer Shaikh was not only my brother but my mentor as well from whom I learned a lot of political guidance because I also remained a part of Sindhyani Tehreek and brother Jani was affiliated with Awami Tehreek long time. She said that Dr Nazeer Shaikh lead his whole life as a political worker and contributed to the uplift of people particularly for the marginal segments of society.

Eminent journalist Mahesh Kumar, Qamar Zaman Rajper , Dr Manzoor Shaikh, former Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical sciences Dr Bekha Raam, Chacha Sachal Awan, Dr Farzana Shaikh, Amar Sindhoo and others expressed their views during the session.

