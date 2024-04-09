Dr Ramesh clarifies CM KPK 's unjust criticism over Gandhara Corridor Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has requested Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to join hands for transforming Gandhara as an international role model for the faith tourism with the active collaboration of Federal and all provincial stakeholders.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister in response to criticism of the newly introduced bill in the National Assembly for establishing the Gandhara Corridor to connect Pakistan with the Buddhist world, Dr Vankwani clarified that the bill is not at all a part of any conspiracy to snatch or take over the Gandhara Civilization remains in KP, emphasizing that "It is, in fact, to ensure that the provinces receive due facilitation and support from the federal government to promote and market Gandhara for increasing revenue through systematic arrival of international pilgrims via the federal capital Islamabad."

He urged that the bill was an attempt at exploring opportunities for strengthening Pakistan's economy as well as projecting a positive image of the country, as establishing a high-level facilitation center at the federal level to promote Gandhara faith pilgrimage with the collaboration of provinces would not violate the 18th Amendment which ensures provincial autonomy.

Dr Vankwani further stated in his letter that Gandhara should not only be limited to the remains or archeological sites as Gandhara civilisation is actually based on tolerance, harmony and brotherhood among different faiths, communities and segments of human society.

According to him, Gandhara civilisation comprises several historical archaeological sites spread across Pakistan and has the potential to attract the followers of Dharmic religions of the subcontinent, including Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism.

"Last year while serving as Chairman of Prime Minister's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism, I had identified 50 potential Gandhara sites in all provinces, which already included Mohenjo-daro remains and stupas located in Sindh as well. Out of 50 sites, 38 are related to Buddhism, 10 are of Hinduism and two belong to Jainism," Dr Ramesh responded to the criticism for not introducing the bill on Indus civilization.

"The proposed Gandhara Corridor would also demonstrate that the state of Pakistan supports Non-Muslims to enjoy religious freedom, as guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and international laws," he further explained his role as an minority parliamentarian in the National Assembly.

"It is worth mentioning that the President of Pakistan Mr. Asif Ali Zardari was the man behind the 18th Amendment Bill who signed it to empower provinces," Dr Vankwani wrote, regretting that "it is ironic, baseless and unfair to criticize myself, a minority member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for violation of 18th Amendment which ensures Provincial Autonomy."

"I would like to request you to kindly arrange my meeting with all the stakeholders of KP under your leadership at the CM House, Peshawar, on a priority basis to address the reservations that have arisen regarding the Gandhara Bill,” Dr Vankwani stated, adding that "I am quite confident that we will remove all kinds of doubts and reservations on the Gandhara Corridor Bill, once we sit at the table."

Recently, Dr Vankwani had introduced one of the most significant private member bills in parliamentary history of National Assembly, aimed at establishing the Gandhara Corridor to connect Pakistan with the Buddhist world.