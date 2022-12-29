Dr. Rehmat Ellahi wins Pakistan academy of sciences gold medal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Dr. Rahmat Ellahi, a Professor at Mathematics Department of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Director Quality Assurance Directorate, brought laurels to the university as he has been awarded the 2022 Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal in Mathematical Sciences.

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) leadership has congratulated him and termed his success a matter of immense pride and honour for the university, said a press release.

Dr. Rahmat Ellahi has more than three hundred (300) publications with 86 h-index and around twenty three thousand (23000) citations in Google Scholar. He is an author of 06 books, supervised 34 PhD/MS research students and completed a couple of national / international research grants.

Dr. Rahmat Ellahi is an editor of 5 international Impact Factor journals recognized by HEC, Editor in Chief of one Scopus journal.

He is already recipient of several national and international awards such as Fulbright Award by USA, Highly Cited Researcher Awards by Clarivate Analytic, Best University Teacher Award by HEC, Productive Scientist of Pakistan Awards by PCST, Ministry of Science and Technology in Category A, Best Paper Award by Emerald Literati and Best Book Award etc.

He is top most among the Pakistani Scientists in Top-2% highly cited Scientists of the World as per Stanford University USA. His innovative ideas with impact include mathematical modeling with differential equations.

IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has extended heartiest congratulations to Dr. Rahmat Ellahi on achieving this prestigious award.