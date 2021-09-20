UrduPoint.com

Dr Rizwan Naseer Visits District Headquarter Of Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Dr Rizwan Naseer visits District Headquarter of Rescue 1122

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer visited the Central Station of District Headquarters Bahawalpur here on Monday.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Sattar Babar, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain and other officers and personnel of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur were present on this occasion.

A well-equipped contingent of rescuers presented Guard of Honor to Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain along with Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Abdul Sattar briefed the Director General about emergency vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

The director general expressed satisfaction over the condition of vehicles. He also visited the control room and also reviewed the emergency dispatch management system software, conference call and self-help renovation in the control room.

As per the instructions of Director General, information was also displayed in the control room about the facilities available in the hospitals across the district including the number of medical and paramedical staff and beds so that any emergency situation could be managed. Director-General also visited other buildings of the rescue stations.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Bahawalpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebr ..

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebrating Emotions in Portrait ft. ..

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entre ..

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interac ..

28 minutes ago
 Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and Internati ..

Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law rejects EU Parliament ..

28 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

43 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

49 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.