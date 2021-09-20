Dr Rizwan Naseer visits District Headquarter of Rescue 1122

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer visited the Central Station of District Headquarters Bahawalpur here on Monday.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Sattar Babar, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain and other officers and personnel of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur were present on this occasion.

A well-equipped contingent of rescuers presented Guard of Honor to Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain along with Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Abdul Sattar briefed the Director General about emergency vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

The director general expressed satisfaction over the condition of vehicles. He also visited the control room and also reviewed the emergency dispatch management system software, conference call and self-help renovation in the control room.

As per the instructions of Director General, information was also displayed in the control room about the facilities available in the hospitals across the district including the number of medical and paramedical staff and beds so that any emergency situation could be managed. Director-General also visited other buildings of the rescue stations.