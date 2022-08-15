UrduPoint.com

Drama Festival Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A four-day drama festival concluded here on Monday which was organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha in connection with the Independence Day.

Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, AD,PUCAR Sargodha, while addressing the concluding ceremony, said that drama, as a medium, was the best way to convey healthy social messages by highlighting various aspects of society and its weaknesses. "Basic purpose of such festivals is to emphasize importance as well as the need for reformation in the society, besides providing healthy entertainment".

Member National Assembly from NA-91 Sargodha Amir Cheema while addressing the concluding ceremony highlighted that the government was keen to promote healthy cultural practices and steps were under way in this regard.

On the occasion the audience in particular hailed the play "Azadi ka safer " based on aspects of Pakistan movement. It was presented by Prof Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasam. Local artistes captivated the audience with their creative skills. A large number of people belonging to various walks of life turned up to watch the play.

