Drive against use of plastic bags launched

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Drive against use of banned plastic bags have been launched in different parts of Mehrabpur taluka of Naushahro feroze district.

On the directives of Regional Incharge Environment protection Agency (EPA) Ajmal Khan Tunio, District Incharge Asadullah Tunio, Assistant Director and Zufiqar Ali Bhatti carried out raids over shops of bag suppliers, retailers and wholesalers in different parts of Mehrabpur and educated them against use of plastic and non-biodegradable plastic bags under EPA Act 2014.

District Incharge and Assistant Director while talking to media persons said that on the directives of Director General EPA, drive against plastic bags have been launched and notices served to suppliers of plastic bags under SEPA Act 2014.

He said that supplier, retailers and wholesalers warned to comply over the notification issued by Sindh Government regarding use of plastic bags causing environmental problems.