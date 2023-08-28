Open Menu

Drizzle Forecast For Coastal Areas In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with chances of light rain is forecast for the coastal areas of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood af ..

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood affected areas in Bahawalpur: DC ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on Sept ..

Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on September 08

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embar ..

Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embarkment

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

12 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

12 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

12 minutes ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

12 minutes ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

19 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

15 minutes ago
 Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

15 minutes ago
 Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meet ..

Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meeting

15 minutes ago
 Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghulla ..

Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghullam Hussain

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan