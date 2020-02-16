Drug Act implementation: 23 pharma units sealed so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Task Force which formed by Drugs Regulation Authority Pakistan(DRAP) to ensure the implementation on Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012, in an ongoing crackdown has sealed six more pharma units reaching the figure 23 so far across the Punjab.

Health sources of DRAP said here that a special campaign had been started against those pharmaceutical companies which violating Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012.

During the inspection six more units were sealed.

The current action piling up the total 23 medicines units including 21 herbal and two allopathic pharma units in city have been sealed while many samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by drug inspectors and sent to Drug testing labs for their analysis.

The pharmaceutical units which were sealed located three at Thokar Niaz Beg,12 in Sundar Industrial State, two each in Ferozpur road area and Sheikhupura road area, two in Multan, one each in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura.

\395