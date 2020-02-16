UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Act Implementation: 23 Pharma Units Sealed So Far

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Drug Act implementation: 23 pharma units sealed so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Task Force which formed by Drugs Regulation Authority Pakistan(DRAP) to ensure the implementation on Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012, in an ongoing crackdown has sealed six more pharma units reaching the figure 23 so far across the Punjab.

Health sources of DRAP said here that a special campaign had been started against those pharmaceutical companies which violating Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012.

During the inspection six more units were sealed.

The current action piling up the total 23 medicines units including 21 herbal and two allopathic pharma units in city have been sealed while many samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by drug inspectors and sent to Drug testing labs for their analysis.

The pharmaceutical units which were sealed located three at Thokar Niaz Beg,12 in Sundar Industrial State, two each in Ferozpur road area and Sheikhupura road area, two in Multan, one each in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Drugs Road Bahawalpur Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

36 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives number of citizens in Dh ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.